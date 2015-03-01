DUBAI, March 1 Gulf stock markets may rise on
Sunday after oil prices surged to post their first monthly gains
since June, while Egyptian investors may remain cautious until
the constitutional court makes a ruling on a planned
parliamentary election.
Brent crude rose $2.53 to $62.58 a barrel on Friday
and February's 18 percent gain was the biggest monthly
percentage rise since May 2009.
Also, a Reuters survey of analysts showed on Friday that oil
prices have probably touched bottom and should recover in the
second half of 2015 as the collapse in the market over the last
year begins to curb production.
Global equities were mixed on Friday. The FTSEurofirst 300
index traded around its highest level since November
2007, while U.S. stocks slipped after the government revised the
fourth-quarter gross domestic product growth figure to 2.2
percent from 2.6 percent.
Shares in Saudi Arabia's Mobily may remain
suspended after the bourse regulator demanded a detailed
explanation as to why the telecommunications operator revised
its 2014 earnings to a loss last week, having previously
announced a profit.
On Thursday, the Capital Market Authority said it had
assigned a specialised team to review Mobily's financial
statements, conduct site visits, obtain documents and hear
concerned parties' statements, indicating that the probe could
be lengthy.
In Egypt, the central bank kept its benchmark interest rates
unchanged on Thursday in a move largely expected by the market
as it balances the needs to manage high inflation with
encouraging economic growth.
Meanwhile, investors are awaiting a constitutional court
ruling on the constitutionality of the parliamentary election.
The ruling is due on Sunday and the election is scheduled to
start in three weeks. A go-ahead could support market sentiment.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Matt Smith)