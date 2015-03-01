(Updates with markets open)
DUBAI, March 1 Gulf stock markets were narrowly
mixed in slow early trade on Sunday as Oman's bourse reported a
technical glitch and Qatar was closed for a bank holiday.
Dubai's index slipped 0.2 percent, largely because
of lender Emirates NBD, which fell 2.2 percent.
Builder Arabtec Holding edged down 0.6 percent
after rising 1.9 percent in the previous session. Index compiler
MSCI increased the stock's weighting in its emerging markets
index and passive funds apparently adjusted their allocations
accordingly at the end of last week.
Abu Dhabi edged up 0.3 percent as telecommunications
firm Etisalat climbed 1.2 percent, extending gains
since it posted fourth-quarter results last week.
RAK Properties jumped 3.9 percent. The firm will
pay a dividend of 0.05 dirham this month, which offers an
attractive yield against its share price of 0.80 dirham.
Stock benchmarks in Kuwait and Oman were
nearly flat. Oman's bourse opened with a delay after reporting a
technical problem with its trading programme.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)