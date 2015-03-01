(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)
DUBAI, March 1 Stock markets in Saudi Arabia and
Egypt stayed in tight ranges in early trade on Sunday.
Saudi Arabia's main index edged up 0.2 percent as
petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries climbed
0.2 percent after oil prices rallied on Friday.
Al Rajhi Bank, which will pay a 0.5 riyal per
share dividend on Monday, edged up 0.5 percent.
But telecommunications stocks Zain Saudi and Saudi
Telecom sank 4.8 and 0.9 percent respectively, while
shares in their competitor Mobily remained suspended. The bourse
regulator has demanded a detailed explanation of why Mobily
revised its 2014 earnings to a loss last week, having previously
announced a profit.
On Thursday, the Capital Market Authority said it had
assigned a specialised team to review Mobily's financial
statements, conduct site visits, obtain documents and hear
concerned parties' statements, indicating the probe could be
lengthy.
Meanwhile, Egypt's market edged down 0.3 percent,
trading with no clear direction as investors awaited a
constitutional court ruling on the constitutionality of the
parliamentary election.
The ruling is due later on Sunday; the election is scheduled
to start in three weeks, and a go-ahead would support market
sentiment.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)