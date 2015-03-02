DUBAI, March 2 Most Gulf stock markets appear to lack the strong catalysts needed to break out of the narrow ranges in which they have traded for the past two weeks, while stocks going ex-dividend on Monday may weigh on Qatar's bourse.

Dubai's index has moved between 3,804 and 3,886 points for the last nine sessions. It fell 1.0 percent to 3,827 points on Sunday after failing to break through the ceiling of that range.

Most major companies listed in the emirate have already reported their fourth-quarter earnings, with the exception of builder Arabtec.

However, Emaar Properties, the biggest listed developer in Dubai, may gain on Monday after it said its board would meet on Wednesday to discuss the 2014 dividend.

Mashreq Bank may also attract buyers as it prepares to pay a 4.00 dirham per share dividend and issue bonus shares.

Abu Dhabi's market has also been range-bound and traded between 4,621 and 4,704 points for the last 15 sessions. Having closed at 4,689 points on Sunday, it may test the upper end of the range again but come under pressure if it fails to break out.

Qatar's index may slip as heavyweight Industries Qatar goes ex-dividend on Monday. Its 2015 payout is 7.00 riyals per share, or 4.5 percent of Sunday's closing share price. Shares in Qatari Investors Group also no longer carry the 2014 dividend.

Trading volumes in Saudi Arabia have been relatively low in the last three sessions, after the market regulator suspended the shares of telecommunications firm Mobily following a shock restatement of its 2014 earnings.

Some investors may choose to wait further and see how the regulator, which is now going through Mobily's accounts, handles the case.

On global markets, Asian equities have edged up after China cut interest rates on Saturday, while oil has slipped on supply concerns but held above $62 per barrel of Brent. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)