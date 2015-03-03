(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)
DUBAI, March 3 Saudi Arabia's stock market rose
in early trade on Tuesday after strong economic data, while
Egypt edged up on positive corporate news.
Growth in Saudi Arabia's non-oil private sector accelerated
to a four-month high in February as lavish handouts to citizens
by the new king buoyed the economy despite the plunge in oil
prices, the SABB HSBC purchasing managers' index showed.
The main Saudi index added 0.8 percent as most
stocks rose and banks were the main supports. Alinma Bank
, which will pay a dividend of 0.5 riyal per share next
week, rose 1.8 percent.
Egypt's market climbed 0.5 percent, supported by
the property sector. Palm Hills Development jumped 2.2
percent and Talaat Moustafa Group climbed 0.9 percent
after Egyptian newspapers reported the government was about to
approve a $80 billion project to build a new capital city. They
quoted investment minister Ashraf Salman in an interview with
the United Arab Emirates' The National newspaper.
Investment firm Pioneers Holding added 1.2 percent
after it won the race to buy Egypt's Arab Dairy for
255 million Egyptian pounds ($33.4 million), beating a rival
offer from a subsidiary of European giant Lactalis.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)