DUBAI, March 4 Gulf equity markets, with the exception of Saudi Arabia, may remain soft on Wednesday in the absence of strong catalysts, while the kingdom's bourse may keep attracting money as it prepares to open up to direct foreign investment.

Dubai's index has underperformed the region this week amid low liquidity and concerns about builder Arabtec's $40 billion housing project in Egypt, which has stalled again.

A source familiar with the matter told Reuters that Arabtec's chairman would meet officials of Egypt's housing ministry on Wednesday to renegotiate the terms of the plan, after the two sides disagreed on an accord which they had previously reached.

The Dubai benchmark closed at 3,758 points on Tuesday, below the 3,800-point level which had acted as technical support throughout February. Its late January low was 3,628 points.

However, logistics firm Aramex may rise after its board proposed a cash dividend of 0.14 dirham per share for 2014, up from 0.115 dirham it paid a year earlier.

Also, Emaar Properties, the emirate's biggest listed real estate developer, may attact buyers ahead of its afternoon board meeting, which will discuss 2014 dividends.

In Qatar, investors may continue dumping ex-dividend stocks and switching to those with upcoming payouts such as Doha Bank and United Development.

One market that has shrugged off recent negative news is Saudi Arabia, which has become fund managers' favourite ahead of regulatory changes that will allow foreign funds to directly buy local stocks later this year.

The main Saudi index is approaching its February peak of 9,544 points and any break may pave the way for more gains. Strong purchasing manager index (PMI) data on Tuesday confirmed the hit to the Saudi economy from cheaper oil has not been as bad as pessimists had predicted.

On global markets, Asian shares have eased on Wednesday as investors greow cautious before upcoming central bank meetings and U.S. jobs data, while India's central bank surprised with its second inter-meeting rate cut this year. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)