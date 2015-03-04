(Updates with markets open)
DUBAI, March 4 Gulf stock markets edged down in
early trade on Wednesday after a mixed set of corporate news did
little to boost investor sentiment.
Dubai's index edged down 0.3 percent as builder
Arabtec fell 1.4 percent amid concerns about its $40
billion housing project in Egypt, which has stalled again.
A source familiar with the matter told Reuters that
Arabtec's chairman would meet officials of Egypt's housing
ministry on Wednesday to renegotiate the terms of the plan,
after the two sides disagreed on an accord which they had
previously reached.
However, logistics firm Aramex jumped 2.2 percent
after its board proposed a cash dividend of 14 percent or 0.14
dirham per share for 2014, up from 0.115 dirham it paid a year
earlier. The 22 percent dividend hike outpaced its growth in net
profit, which increased 15 percent in 2014.
Abu Dhabi's benchmark inched down 0.1 percent with
most blue chips in the red. Telecommunications firm Etisalat
, up 0.4 percent, was the main support after its Saudi
affiliate Mobily said it could meet all its debts,
despite announcing last week that it had suffered a $243 million
loss in 2014 and expected to breach covenants on long-term
loans.
Qatar's market fell 0.5 percent as most stocks
declined. Kuwait and Oman egded down 0.3 and 0.1
percent respectively.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)