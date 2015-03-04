(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)
DUBAI, March 4 Saudi Arabia's stock market
extended gains in early trade on Wednesday after the kingdom
indicated it was confident about growing demand for oil, while
Egypt pulled back slightly.
The main Saudi index edged up 0.3 percent and
petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries was the
main support, adding 0.8 percent.
National Industrialization Co (Tasnee) and Saudi
Industrial Investment Group, which also have assets in
the petrochemicals sector, climbed 1.7 and 1.6 percent
respectively.
Saudi Arabia raised the official selling prices for its oil
deliveries to Asia and the United States on Tuesday, in the
latest signal that OPEC's largest exporter is seeing signs of
stronger demand. The prices of many petrochemical products are
linked to the oil price.
Al Hassan Ghazi Ibrahim Shaker Company rose 0.7
percent after signing a memorandum with South Korea's LG
Electronics to discuss cooperation in supplying
advanced power reactor components for new nuclear power plants
in the kingdom.
Meanwhile, Egypt's stock index slipped 0.1 percent
as some property stocks pulled back after rallying in the
previous session on reports that the government would soon
approve a $80 billion project to build a new capital city.
SODIC fell 0.6 percent and Heliopolis Housing
was down 0.3 percent.
Investment firm Pioneers Holding jumped 2.1
percent after its chief executive Walid Zaki told Reuters that
the company planned to make three more acquisitions this year in
the food and real estate sectors.
This week, the company won a $33 million takeover bid for
Egyptian cheese maker Arab Dairy, beating out a
subsidiary of Lactalis, Europe's largest dairy group.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)