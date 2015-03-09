DUBAI, March 9 Shares in Egypt's Orascom
Construction (OC) may rise as they start
trading on NASDAQ Dubai on Monday after the company secured
solid demand for its $185 million public offer.
OC sold 11 percent of its shares in the offer at a price of
108.71 pounds ($14.25) per share, and secured a dual listing on
the Egyptian stock market and NASDAQ Dubai.
Trading in Dubai will start on Monday; the company has said
trading in Cairo is expected to start between Monday and
Wednesday this week, but it has not yet specified an exact date.
Brokerage Mubasher has set its target price for the stock at
134.75 pounds or $17.70, a 24 percent upside to the IPO price,
using a slightly different exchange rate for the conversion into
dollars.
"Securing vast contracts in the Middle East and North Africa
region, particularly in Egypt, which is currently adopting mega
projects, could accelerate OC's recovery and improve its
profitability margins," it said.
"However, exposures to political instability in Egypt and
low-margin contracts in the US are key risks," it added.
Egypt's government plans to present projects worth tens of
billions of dollars at an investment summit this week. Among
those, according to Egyptian media, is a plan to build a new $80
billion capital city from scratch.
OC, an engineering and building business controlled by
Egypt's prominent Sawiris family, was once the biggest blue-chip
stock on the Egyptian exchange. However, it effectively pulled
out of the bourse in 2013 when another Sawiris company,
Amsterdam-listed OCI NV, bought out the vast majority
of its shares, leaving only a tiny free float in Cairo.
NASDAQ Dubai is the smaller of the emirate's two stock
exchanges. Its latest listing was that of real estate investment
trust Emirates REIT last year; the stock rose shortly
after listing but has since suffered in the region-wide sell-off
driven by oil's plunge.
Trading in Gulf bourses generally looks likely to be subdued
on Monday, with oil prices soft and foreign equity markets under
pressure because of expectations for a U.S. interest rate hike
this summer.
However, Saudi Arabia may keep a relatively firm
tone after Sunday's positive technical signal. The index rose
0.7 percent to 9,579 points in active trade, breaking resistance
on the February peak of 9,544 points; it faces stronger
resistance on its 200-day average, now at 9,664 points. Any
break would suggest the market's longer-term uptrend might be
resuming.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)