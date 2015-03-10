DUBAI, March 10 Gulf stock markets may remain sluggish and mostly trendless on Tuesday in the absence of fresh catalysts and as Brent oil trades below $59 per barrel.

Brent crude gave up most of its early gains and steadied near $58.50 a barrel on Tuesday, supported by data showing annual consumer inflation in top energy consumer China recovered last month while a firmer dollar kept a lid on prices.

Most Gulf markets have traded sideways since oil's rebound halted last month in the $60 area, although Saudi Arabia has continued to rise as it prepares to open up to direct foreign investment.

In Dubai, real estate firm Union Properties may rise after it proposed on Tuesday a 3 percent, or 0.03 dirham per share, cash dividend and a 5 percent bonus share issue for 2014. It would be the company's first cash dividend since 2002, according to Thomson Reuters data. Union Properties last issued bonus shares for 2013, a 5 percent issue.

Meanwhile, heavyweight Dubai Islamic Bank may fall as it goes ex-dividend, along with Dubai Insurance Company , Qatar's United Development and Saudi Arabia's Alinma Bank.

Saudi Arabia's main index, which rose 0.5 percent to 9,623 points on Monday, faces major technical resistance on its 200-day average, now at 9,663 points.

On global markets, Asian shares slipped on Tuesday morning as emerging market assets came under mounting pressure from risk aversion. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)