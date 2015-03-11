DUBAI, March 11 Oil's fresh volatility may keep trading in Gulf stock markets subdued on Wednesday, while an earnings miss by leading telecommunications operator Ooredoo may weigh on Qatar's bourse.

Brent crude closed nearly 4 percent down on Tuesday because of a rallying U.S. dollar and ahead of an update on U.S. crude inventories. It edged up 0.8 percent in Asian trade on Wednesday after data showed U.S. crude stocks fell for the first time in two months, but still traded below $57 per barrel.

Saudi Arabia's petrochemical stocks fell along with oil in the last session, which ended when Brent was trading near $57.50. The prices of many petrochemicals are directly linked to oil prices.

The main Saudi stock index, which slipped 0.1 percent to 9,613 points on Tuesday, has minor technical support at 9,544 points, the February peak which it broke earlier this week. Strong resistance is on the 200-day average, now at 9,662 points.

Ooredoo may fall after the company reported an 89 percent slump in fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, widely missing estimates because of foreign exchange losses in Indonesia and higher costs in its Myanmar and Algerian businesses.

Ooredoo made a net profit of 55 million riyals ($15.1 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, well below the views of two analysts polled by Reuters, who had forecast 602.4 million riyals and 607.8 million riyals.

The fourth-quarter slump led to a 17 percent full-year profit decline, but the operator kept its dividend payout in line with the previous year, according to Thomson Reuters data. Ooredoo will pay out 4 riyals per share for 2014.

Qatar's wider market sentiment may be supported by the Doha bourse's chief executive saying it plans to introduce margin trading and securities lending for institutional investors as part of efforts to boost liquidity, and is in talks with index compiler FTSE on upgrading the country's status.

FTSE is the only major index compiler which still classifies Qatar as a frontier market, but it said last September that Qatar was on its watch list for possible promotion to secondary emerging market in its September 2015 review.

Shares in Egypt's Orascom Construction will start trading in Cairo on Wednesday. After the initial public offer was several times oversubscribed, the stock may rise, but its trading on NASDAQ Dubai since its listing there on Monday suggests any gains will be limited.

In Dubai, the shares rose to $14.69 from the IPO price of $14.25 on their first day of trade, but then dropped to $14.10 on Tuesday. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)