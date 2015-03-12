(Adds Saudi Arabia, Egypt opening trade)
DUBAI, March 12 Saudi Arabia's property stocks
were among the main gainers in Thursday's early trade after the
kingdom's housing minister was relieved of his position, which
investors may interpret as a push to speed up the state's
housing construction programme.
The government has earmarked tens of billions of dollars for
the scheme but it has progressed slowly, partly because of red
tape and difficulty obtaining land. King Salman relieved
Shuwaish al-Duwaihi as minister late on Wednesday; a permanent
replacement has yet to be announced.
The Saudi real estate index was up 0.5 percent.
Developers Jamal Omar and Dar Al Arkan rose
1.2 and 0.4 percent respectively.
Saudi Arabia's main index edged 0.05 percent higher
to 9,666 points, having closed on Wednesday exactly on its
200-day average of 9,662 points, a strong technical resistance
level.
Saudi banks were subdued. SABB fell 2 percent,
Samba Financial Group dropped 0.7 percent and National
Commercial Bank lost 1.2 percent.
In Egypt, Cairo's benchmark rallied from a week-low
to climb 0.6 percent to 9,637 points as blue chips provided
support. Commercial International Bank and developer
Talaat Moustafa gained 1.0 and 0.6 percent.
In Dubai, Orascom Construction tumbled 7.8 percent,
extending a sell-off that according to some market players may
be driven by Egyptian investors looking for hard currency.
The dual-listed stock was sold for pounds in Egypt in a $185
million public offer, but it is quoted in dollars in Dubai.
Dubai's main index, which does not include Orascom,
slipped 0.1 percent to 3,693 points. Emirates NBD - Dubai's
largest listed lender - was the main drag, falling 3.0 percent
after going ex-dividend.
The Abu Dhabi, Oman and Kuwait
benchmarks also saw small declines.
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Andrew Torchia)