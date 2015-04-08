DUBAI, April 8 Gulf stock markets may continue a
gradual rebound on Wednesday because of firm oil prices, while
Moody's decision to upgrade Egypt's debt rating could fuel a
further recovery in that market.
Brent crude has risen sharply in the past two days
and although it has pulled back slightly on Wednesday morning,
it is still above $58 a barrel, about $1 above its levels when
Gulf stock markets were open on Tuesday.
This may be enough to support further bargain-hunting in
beaten-down Gulf markets. The Saudi stock index climbed
2.1 percent to 8,802 points on Tuesday as daily turnover more
than doubled, a positive short-term technical sign.
The index rose further from chart support at the March low
of 8,497 points, which was tested and held on Sunday, and may
now be at least a short-term bottom for the market.
Dubai's index rose 1.8 percent on Tuesday in the
heaviest trade since mid-January, also a sign that some
investors were returning to the market - though the gains were
mostly on the back of low-priced speculative shares such as Gulf
Finance House.
The Moody's upgrade of Egypt to B3 with a stable outlook,
citing an improving economy and economic reforms, was not a
surprise - the international bond market had already factored it
in - but it may add to improving investor sentiment in Cairo.
The Egyptian stock index, which sank on Monday to
15 percent below February's multi-year peak, rebounded 2.5
percent to 8,716 points on Tuesday. Even a 38.2 percent
retracement of the drop from the March high - the minimum which
might be expected in a rebound - would bring the index to around
8,760 points.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)