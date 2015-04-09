(Updates with markets open)
DUBAI, April 9 United Arab Emirates stock
markets pulled back on Thursday after a sharp fall in oil
prices, but strong earnings from Qatar National Bank
buoyed the Qatari bourse.
Brent crude plunged 6 percent on Wednesday because
of a shock jump in U.S. crude inventories and news of record
Saudi output. It rebounded over 1 percent to $56.41 a barrel in
Asia on Thursday morning.
Dubai's stock index slipped 1.4 percent with
low-priced property firms that had risen earlier this week
pulling back; Deyaar slid 2.0 percent.
Dubai Investments, which had soared 23 percent in
the previous two weeks ahead of Wednesday's annual meeting which
approved a higher cash dividend and bonus share issue, fell 2.5
percent.
Abu Dhabi's market dropped 0.5 percent amid
profit-taking in banks; First Gulf Bank lost 0.7
percent.
But Qatar edged up 0.2 percent, pulled up by Qatar
National Bank, which climbed 0.8 percent.
QNB, the largest lender in the Gulf Arab region, reported a
10.1 percent increase in first-quarter net profit to 2.7 billion
riyals ($741.7 million); analysts polled by Reuters had on
average forecast 2.63 billion riyals. QNB also reported an 8.9
percent increase in its lending.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)