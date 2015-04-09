(Updates with Saudi, Egypt markets open)

DUBAI, April 9 Saudi Arabia's stock market was mixed in early trade on Thursday after a sharp drop in oil prices, while Egypt continued its bounce from three-month lows.

Brent crude plunged 6 percent on Wednesday because of a shock jump in U.S. crude inventories and news of record Saudi output. It rebounded over 1 percent to $56.57 a barrel in Asia on Thursday morning.

Oil's pull-back undermined petrochemical firms; Saudi Basic Industries fell 0.4 percent, leaving the Saudi market index almost flat.

But Saudi stocks in many other sectors attracted significant buying. National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (Bahri) soared 9.8 percent to 45.50 riyals, its highest since September 2006, after it more than doubled first-quarter net profit.

Banque Saudi Fransi gained 2.8 percent after it posted a 22.7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit to 1.05 billion riyals ($279.9 million), beating analysts' average forecast of 867.6 million riyals.

Egypt's market continued a rebound after a three-week profit-taking bout dragged it as much as 15 percent off February's multi-year peak. The index was up 0.5 percent.

Commercial International Bank gained 0.7 percent and Oracom Construction added 0.4 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)