DUBAI, April 9 Saudi Arabia's stock market was
mixed in early trade on Thursday after a sharp drop in oil
prices, while Egypt continued its bounce from three-month lows.
Brent crude plunged 6 percent on Wednesday because
of a shock jump in U.S. crude inventories and news of record
Saudi output. It rebounded over 1 percent to $56.57 a barrel in
Asia on Thursday morning.
Oil's pull-back undermined petrochemical firms; Saudi Basic
Industries fell 0.4 percent, leaving the Saudi market
index almost flat.
But Saudi stocks in many other sectors attracted significant
buying. National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia
(Bahri) soared 9.8 percent to 45.50 riyals, its highest since
September 2006, after it more than doubled first-quarter net
profit.
Banque Saudi Fransi gained 2.8 percent after it
posted a 22.7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit to 1.05
billion riyals ($279.9 million), beating analysts' average
forecast of 867.6 million riyals.
Egypt's market continued a rebound after a three-week
profit-taking bout dragged it as much as 15 percent off
February's multi-year peak. The index was up 0.5
percent.
Commercial International Bank gained 0.7 percent
and Oracom Construction added 0.4 percent.
