DUBAI, April 12 Stronger oil may help Gulf stock
markets maintain positive momentum on Sunday. In Saudi Arabia, a
report on cement sales may lift some stocks in the sector, and
King Salman's decision to replace the health minister could
boost healthcare names.
Brent crude rose 2.3 percent on Friday and posted a
5.3 percent weekly gain on lowered expectations that an
agreement on Iran's nuclear programme would result in a rapid
return of more Iranian oil to the market.
World equity markets tested record highs on Friday on hopes
of more stimulus from top central banks. Japan's Nikkei index
rose above 20,000 points for the first time in 15 years, while
top European shares advanced to their highest since 2000.
On Thursday, most major Gulf markets rose thanks to positive
corporate news and earnings, and investors may remain in the
same positive mood.
Regional news website Argaam.com published a report on Saudi
Arabian first-quarter cement sales on Sunday, showing a 10
percent increase in total sales. Najran Cement and Al
Jouf Cement led growth, boosting their sales by 79 and
36 percent respectively, according to the report.
King Salman relieved Health Minister Ahmed al-Khatib of his
post on weekend, removing a second minister handling social
welfare issues in the space of a month as he reshapes the
cabinet soon after coming to the throne.
Mohammed bin Abdulmalik bin Abdullah Al Al-Sheikh will be
acting health minister, state news agency SPA said in a brief
report on Saturday. It did not say why Khatib was relieved, but
hopes for quicker reforms may prompt some speculative buying in
industry stocks such as Dallah Healthcare.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)