DUBAI, April 13 Dubai's bourse may rise further on Monday after rallying on strong volumes in the last few sessions and wiping out its year-to-date loss.

The emirate's index gained 1.4 percent to 3,805 points on Sunday, outperforming an otherwise sluggish Gulf and bringing its gain this year to 0.8 percent.

The benchmark closed just above its 100-day average, now at 3,797 points, for the first time since last October - a positive technical sign. It faces resistance at its February high of 3,985 points.

"Trading volumes are getting better again which is a positive sign and hints (at) accumulation," NBAD Securities said in a note.

Among individual stocks, builder Drake and Scull may gain after announcing a fresh 334 million dirham ($91 million) contract award.

Elsewhere in the region, Saudi Arabia's PetroRabigh may start trading again after the kingdom's regulator suspended the stock on Sunday, citing failure to disclose essential information.

Petrorabigh said on Monday it would ask shareholders to approve raising its capital via a rights issue worth about 7.04 billion riyals ($1.88 billion). It has yet to decide the offer price and number of shares in the rights issue, so it is unclear how investors will react to the news.

Another Saudi Arabian firm, Jouf Agricultural Co, may rise after it posted a 66.1 percent increase in first-quarter profit on stronger sales and lower costs.

But petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries, the biggest listed company in the country, may fall and weigh on the index as it goes ex-dividend. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)