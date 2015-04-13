(Updates with markets open)
DUBAI, April 13 Qatar's bourse fell in early
trade on Monday after Gulf International Services (GIS)
said weak oil prices were starting to hurt its
drilling rig business. Most other stock markets in the region
edged down or were little changed.
The Doha index lost 1.4 percent as GIS tumbled 9.1
percent to 87.00 riyals, a two-week low. The company posted an
89 percent increase in first-quarter profit on Monday but said a
customer of its subsidiary Gulf Drilling International (GDI)
would release a contracted rig in May because of oil's decline.
It also said another customer had requested lower day rates,
and warned investors that these reductions would hurt GDI's 2015
financial results.
Industries Qatar, another firm whose profits are
linked to the oil price, dropped 2.3 percent.
Elsewhere in the Gulf, Dubai's index edged down 0.7
percent after failing to maintain positive momentum from the
previous session. It moved back below its 100-day average, after
closing above it on Sunday for the first time since October.
Dubai-listed shares in Bahrain's Gulf Finance House
tumbled 7.7 percent after the
company said it would study the continuation of its equity
listings in London and Kuwait. The firm also said its
shareholders had approved reducing its capital to $598 million
from $1.49 billion to eliminate accumulated losses.
Abu Dhabi's market edged up 0.4 percent, Kuwait
slipped 0.2 percent and Oman's market was flat.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)