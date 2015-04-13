(Updates with Saudi Arabia open)
DUBAI, April 13 Saudi Arabia's stock market rose
moderately in early trade on Monday, supported by positive
corporate news and firmer oil.
The benchmark climbed 0.5 percent as most stocks
rose, offsetting negative influence from heavyweight Saudi Basic
Industries, which dropped 2.7 percent as it went
ex-dividend.
Petrochemical firm PetroRabigh surged 4.8 percent
after announcing it would ask shareholders to approve raising
its capital via a rights issue worth about 7.04 billion riyals
($1.88 billion).
The company has yet to decide the offer price and number of
new shares, but such issues in Saudi Arabia are usually offered
to existing shareholders at a major discount to the market
price. Rights can also be sold separately, allowing investors to
profit without committing extra cash.
Tabuk Agricultural Development and Qassim
Agricultural Agriculture jumped 3.4 and 2.5 percent
respectively after another firm in the sector, Jouf Agricultural
Co, posted a 66.1 percent increase in first-quarter
profit on stronger sales and lower costs. Jouf itself climbed
0.3 percent.
Supporting general investor sentiment, Brent oil surged
above $59 a barrel on Monday as traders covered short positions.
