DUBAI, April 13 Saudi Arabia's stock market rose moderately in early trade on Monday, supported by positive corporate news and firmer oil.

The benchmark climbed 0.5 percent as most stocks rose, offsetting negative influence from heavyweight Saudi Basic Industries, which dropped 2.7 percent as it went ex-dividend.

Petrochemical firm PetroRabigh surged 4.8 percent after announcing it would ask shareholders to approve raising its capital via a rights issue worth about 7.04 billion riyals ($1.88 billion).

The company has yet to decide the offer price and number of new shares, but such issues in Saudi Arabia are usually offered to existing shareholders at a major discount to the market price. Rights can also be sold separately, allowing investors to profit without committing extra cash.

Tabuk Agricultural Development and Qassim Agricultural Agriculture jumped 3.4 and 2.5 percent respectively after another firm in the sector, Jouf Agricultural Co, posted a 66.1 percent increase in first-quarter profit on stronger sales and lower costs. Jouf itself climbed 0.3 percent.

Supporting general investor sentiment, Brent oil surged above $59 a barrel on Monday as traders covered short positions. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)