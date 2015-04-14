DUBAI, April 14 A batch of mixed first-quarter
earnings from banks and a sharper-than-expected profit decline
at a petrochemical firm may slow the advance of Saudi Arabia's
stock market on Tuesday.
The kingdom's index rose 0.9 percent to 9,041 points
on Monday with most stocks gaining.
But Al Rajhi Bank, which had risen 1.7 percent
during the day and was one of the main supports for the index,
posted a 11 percent decline in first-quarter profit after the
market closed, missing analysts' estimates.
The bank made 1.52 billion riyals ($405.3 million) in the
three months to March 31, while analysts surveyed by Reuters had
on average expected 1.61 billion riyals.
Two other Saudi lenders, Samba Financial Group and
Saudi British Bank (SABB), posted profit growth and
were slightly ahead of analysts' forecasts.
In the petrochemical sector, Yanbu National Petrochemical Co
(Yansab) reported a 48.7 percent drop in first-quarter
net profit on Monday.
The firm, a subsidiary of Saudi Basic Industries Corp
(SABIC), made a net profit of 285.1 million riyals.
Analysts had on average forecast 440.8 million riyals.
Elsewhere in the Gulf, another delisting announcement may
dampen sentiment on Kuwait's bourse. Kout Food Group
said it would seek shareholder approval for delisting
as the share price did not reflect its performance and the
stock's liquidity was low.
On Monday, Bahrain's Gulf Finance House said it
would review its Kuwait listing, along with the London one. Its
Kuwaiti stock dropped 2.6 percent afterwards, although GFH said
on Tuesday that some shareholders were against leaving Kuwait's
bourse. It said its board had not yet made any decision on the
matter and would seek to protect the interests of all
shareholders.
On global markets, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan edged down 0.3 percent on
Tuesfay morning while oil prices were slightly up from Monday's
close but still below the highs seen on that day.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)