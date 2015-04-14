(Updates with markets open)
DUBAI, April 14 Gulf stock markets were mixed in
early trade on Tuesday as sentiment was positive in the United
Arab Emirates but Qatar's Gulf International Services
fell further after saying on Monday that cheap oil was hurting
its drilling rig business.
Dubai's index climbed 0.4 percent, largely thanks
to conglomerate Dubai Investment, which jumped 2.2
percent ahead of Wednesday's dividend registration deadline.
Abu Dhabi's benchmark added 0.4 percent with most
blue chips positive, such as Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank
and Etisalat, up 1.5 and 0.5 percent respectively.
Qatar edged down 0.3 percent as GIS dropped 2.9
percent to 83.70 riyals. However, it came off its intra-day low
of 82.10 riyals; it has major technical support at the March low
of 82.00 riyals, from which it bounced twice that month.
The stock tumbled its daily 10 percent limit on Monday after
the company said a customer of its subsidiary Gulf Drilling
International (GDI) would release a contracted rig in May
because of oil's decline.
It also said another customer had requested lower day rates,
and warned investors that these reductions would hurt GDI's 2015
financial results.
Kuwait's bourse slipped 0.2 percent as locally
listed shares of Bahrain's Gulf Finance House (GFH)
tumbled 7.9 percent. The company's Dubai-listed shares
sank 1.3 percent.
On Monday GFH said it would review its Kuwait listing, along
with its London one, although it issued another statement on
Tuesday saying some shareholders were against leaving Kuwait's
bourse. It said its board had not yet made any decision on the
matter and would seek to protect the interests of all
shareholders.
Kout Food Group fell 5.9 percent after the firm
said it would seek shareholder approval for delisting from
Kuwait as the share price did not reflect its performance and
the stock's liquidity was low.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)