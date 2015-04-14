(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)

DUBAI, April 14 Saudi Arabia's stock market pulled back slightly in early trade on Tuesday after some heavyweight companies reported poor first-quarter earnings, while Egypt rose.

The main Saudi index slipped 0.2 percent as Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) and Yanbu National Petrochemical Co (Yansab) fell 4.2, 0.5 and 4.4 percent respectively.

Al Rajhi posted an 11 percent decline in first-quarter profit late on Monday, missing analysts' estimates. The bank made 1.52 billion riyals ($405.3 million) in the three months to March 31, while analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average expected 1.61 billion riyals.

Yansab, a SABIC subsidiary, reported a 48.7 percent drop in first-quarter net profit to 285.1 million riyals. Analysts had on average forecast 440.8 million riyals.

Two Saudi Arabian lenders, Samba Financial Group and Saudi British Bank (SABB), rose 1.3 and 0.2 percent respectively after posting profit growth rates slightly ahead of analysts' forecasts.

Meanwhile Egypt's index climbed 0.4 percent as most stocks rose after an extended break for the weekend and Easter.

Cairo-listed companies have yet to start publishing their first-quarter earnings, but the longer-term macroeconomic background looks positive thanks in part to lower oil prices. According to official data, Egypt's trade deficit shrank 20.7 year-on-year percent in January. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)