(Updates with markets open)

DUBAI, April 15 Dubai's bourse rose in early trade on Wednesday after a positive first-quarter report from one of its real estate companies, while Omantel dragged down Oman's market after being fined by the regulator.

The Dubai index climbed 0.5 percent and Deyaar Development rose 1.5 percent. The firm became the first Dubai real estate company to post earnings this season and reported a 6 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, well ahead of SICO Bahrain's forecast.

Other property-related stocks also rose: developer DAMAC jumped 2.4 percent, Emaar Properties climbed 1.7 percent and builder Arabtec gained 1.5 percent.

Abu Dhabi developer Aldar Properties, up 1.5 percent, was the main support for that emirate's index, which edged up 0.3 percent.

Qatar slipped 0.1 percent largely because of petrochemicals-to-metals conglomerate Industries Qatar (IQ) , which fell 0.6 percent. Petrochemicals firms in neighbouring Saudi Arabia have so far reported poor first-quarter results, which may have affected investors' expectations for IQ's earnings.

Oman's index slipped 0.2 percent as Omantel fell 1.2 percent after saying the sultanate's regulator had fined it 5 million rials ($13.0 million), a decision the company would appeal. It did not say why it was fined.

But Bank Dhofar added 1.1 percent after posting a 15.3 percent increase in first-quarter profit. The lender made 11.78 million rials in the quarter, while EFG Hermes and Gulf Baader Capital Markets had forecast 11.16 million rials and 10.85 million rials respectively. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)