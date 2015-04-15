(Updates with Saudi Arabia closed)

DUBAI, April 15 Saudi Arabia's stock market rallied broadly on Wednesday, buoyed by a series of positive first-quarter reports and stronger oil prices.

The main Saudi index ended 2.2 percent higher at 9,164 points, a three-week peak, as most stocks rose.

National Commercial Bank (NCB), the kingdom's biggest lender, climbed 2.3 percent.

NCB posted a 2.8 percent rise in first-quarter net profit to 2.61 billion riyals ($696 million) on Tuesday. This was above SICO Bahrain's quarterly profit forecast for NCB of 2.15 billion riyals.

Rival lender Bank Al Jazira surged 4.1 percent after its first-quarter profit rose 43 percent, well ahead of the estimate of Albilad Capital, which had predicted a 13 percent increase.

Saudi Cement gained 1.9 percent, its 5.9 percent increase in first-quarter net profit beating analysts' average estimate.

Saudi Electricity Co rose 1.5 percent after deputy electricity minister Saleh al-Awaji said the kingdom should eventually consider raising its domestic water and power prices. If implemented, that would boost the utility's bottom line.

Petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) rose 2.0 percent as oil prices climbed, although its subsidiary Saudi Arabia Fertilizers Co (SAFCO) fell 1.5 percent after its first-quarter net profit tumbled 30 percent.

Brent crude rose 1.2 percent on Wednesday amid fighting in Yemen and signs of a dip in U.S. production.

The U.N. Security Council on Tuesday imposed an arms embargo targeting the Iran-allied Houthi rebels who now control most of Yemen as battles in the south of the country intensified. The move is a diplomatic boost for Saudi Arabia which leads a coalition fighting Houthis. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Matt Smith)