DUBAI, April 16 Stock markets in Saudi Arabia and Dubai may extend their rallies on Thursday on positive earnings reports and profit guidance, while strong oil may boost investor sentiment throughout the Gulf.

Brent crude oil hit 2015 highs above $63 per barrel on Thursday after a rally of more than 5 percent the previous session, and analysts said more price rises were likely despite market oversupply.

Prices jumped on Wednesday after U.S. inventories built up more slowly than expected and talks between major oil producers this week triggered speculation about production cuts, although most analysts said these were currently unlikely.

Gulf corporate news has also been mostly positive. Saudi Hollandi Bank posted a 29.3 percent jump in first-quarter net profit late on Wednesday. It made 538.9 million riyals ($143.7 million) compared with analysts' average forecast of 472.9 million riyals.

Saudi Arabian fuel retailer Adlrees Petroleum posted a 37.7 percent increase in first-quarter profit.

Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co swung to a first-quarter loss, but the market may now be less sensitive to poor results from petrochemicals since several companies' reports have already shown how strong the impact of lower oil prices is.

The main Saudi stock index jumped 2.2 percent on Wednesday to 9,164 points, a three-week closing high; it triggered a minor double bottom formed by the March and April lows and pointing up to around 9,700 points in coming days or weeks.

In Dubai, Emaar Properties, the emirate's biggest listed real estate developer, forecast a 2015 net profit of 3.695 billion dirhams ($1.01 billion), above the 3.366 billion dirham average forecast from eight analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters.

Another property firm, DAMAC, may attract buyers after it said on Thursday its board would discuss the company's dividend distribution policy, along with first-quarter results, at a meeting on April 21. DAMAC paid no cash dividend for 2014 but issued bonus shares.

Dubai's index jumped 3.0 percent on its heaviest trading volume this year on Wednesday, hitting a two-month closing high of 3,942 points and posting its biggest daily gain in 10 weeks. It now faces strong technical resistance at the late December peak of 4,008 points, from which it has pulled back three times in recent months.

In Doha, Qatar Islamic Bank, the Gulf state's largest sharia-compliant lender by assets, reported a 19 percent jump in first-quarter net profit, broadly in line with analysts' forecasts.

Kuwait Finance House (KFH), however, may come under pressure after it reported a 14.6 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday, falling short of analysts' forecasts.

The Islamic lender's profit stood at 29.9 million dinars ($99.0 million) in the quarter, while four analysts polled by Reuters had forecast on average 36.43 million dinars.

In global markets, Asian equities rose on Thursday, tracking the United States and Europe. Wall Street shares posted sizeable gains overnight on several strong corporate earnings results and the pan-European Eurofirst 300 index of leading shares climbed to a 14-year high after the European Central Bank affirmed its loose policy stance. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)