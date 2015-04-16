(Updates with markets open)
DUBAI, April 16 Emaar Properties,
Dubai's largest listed real estate developer, helped lift the
emirate's stock index to its highest level this year on Thursday
after providing optimistic 2015 profit guidance.
Oil prices were also supportive as Brent hit 2015
highs above $63 per barrel on Thursday after a rally of more
than 5 percent in the previous session, and analysts said more
price rises were likely despite market oversupply.
Dubai's index rose as much as 2.1 percent in early
trade to 4,024 points, its highest mark since early December,
but then trimmed its gains to 1.7 percent and appeared to be
struggling with technical resistance at the late December peak
of 4,008 points, from which it has pulled back three times in
recent months.
The index's main support, Emaar, surged 4.7 percent after
the firm forecast a 2015 net profit of 3.695 billion dirhams
($1.01 billion), above the 3.366 billion dirham average forecast
from eight analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters.
Another property firm, DAMAC, jumped 3.9 percent
after it said on Thursday its board would discuss the company's
dividend distribution policy, along with first-quarter results,
at a meeting on April 21. DAMAC paid no cash dividend for 2014
but issued bonus shares.
Most other Dubai stocks also rose, although Dubai Investment
fell 1.0 percent after going ex-dividend.
Abu Dhabi's benchmark edged up 0.7 percent with most
stocks posting gains. Aldar Properties jumped 3.7
percent.
Real estate names were also strong in Qatar where the main
index climbed 0.4 percent. Ezdan Holding added
1.0 percent, Barwa Real Estate rose 0.8 percent and
United Development was Doha's top gainer, climbing 1.3
percent.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)