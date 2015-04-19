DUBAI, April 19 Saudi Arabia's stock market may
rise on Sunday after the regulator said it would open the bourse
to direct foreign investment from June 15. Strong oil prices may
also support investor sentiment across the Gulf.
The kingdom announced last July that it would permit direct
foreign purchases of shares in the first half of 2015, as a way
to expose companies to market discipline, diversify the economy
beyond oil and create jobs.
The Capital Market Authority announced after the close on
Thursday that qualified foreign institutions would be able buy
shares from mid-June and the final rules covering this would be
published on May 4. Up to now, foreigners have been restricted
to buying Saudi shares indirectly through swaps or
exchange-traded funds.
Fresh fund flows into Saudi Arabia in the initial months may
be moderate - perhaps only hundreds of millions of dollars a
month - partly because share valuations are currently quite
high. But the announcement may nevertheless buoy sentiment,
while the market opening is likely to start the process of
incorporating Saudi Arabia into major equity indexes such as
those run by MSCI, which will eventually attract tens of
billions of dollars.
The Saudi stock index, last at 9,251 points, faces
minor technical resistance at the late March high of 9,377
points and major resistance on the 200-day average, now at 9,643
points.
The latest batch of news and earnings from Saudi Arabian
companies has been mixed. Saudi Basic Industries Corp
(SABIC), the country's biggest listed firm, reported a 39
percent drop in first-quarter net income on Sunday that was not
as large a fall as analysts had forecast.
SABIC made a net profit of 3.93 billion riyals ($1.05
billion); seven analysts polled by Reuters had predicted, on
average, that SABIC would make 3.50 billion riyals.
By contrast Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma'aden), the
Gulf's largest miner, said its first-quarter net profit more
than doubled year-on-year, but the earnings still fell short of
analysts' forecasts.
The company's profit was 260.9 million riyals, while
Aljazira Capital and Deutsche Bank had forecast it at 326.2
million riyals and 593 million riyals respectively. The stock
had surged 17 percent in the past two weeks in anticipation of
the earnings, so it may now see profit-taking.
Dar Al Arkan, one of Saudi Arabia's largest
property developers, reported a 40.6 percent fall in
first-quarter net profit on Thursday, but that was broadly in
line with analysts' forecasts.
The firm made 147.3 million riyals in the quarter; SICO
Bahrain and NCB Capital had forecast 146.8 million riyals and
149.0 million riyals.
Retailer Jarir Marketing proposed a first-quarter
dividend of 2.25 riyals per share, its highest since the third
quarter of 2013, after posting an estimate-beating 23 percent
rise in first-quarter profit earlier this month.
Oil prices fell on Friday but Brent crude's 9.6
percent weekly gain was its biggest in more than five years.
Global equity markets also fell on Friday on disappointing
earnings and reports about a crackdown on margin lending in
China.
