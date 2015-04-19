(Updates with Egyptian market)
DUBAI, April 19 Egypt's main stock index slipped
in early trade on Sunday, partly because of Juhayna Food
Industries, which may face higher costs. But most
stocks rose and El Arabia For Investment & Development
surged after saying it might sell a unit.
The Cairo index inched down 0.2 percent as Juhayna
tumbled 5.4 percent. Egypt is considering a 20 percent tariff on
white sugar imports as it bolsters its own sugar industry with a
subsidised export push, a ministerial statement and a filing at
the World Trade Organization said on Thursday.
In the short term at least, the move would probably hurt
local food makers which use sugar as a key ingredient.
Meanwhile, El Arabia For Investment & Development rose 6.5
percent after last Thursday asking its shareholders to approve
the sale of its subsidiary, Cairo for Development and Car
Manufacturing, to a strategic investor at a meeting on April 25.
It did not disclose the price of the potential deal.
According to Prime Holding brokerage, the unit is the
exclusive agent for the Peugeot car brand in Egypt.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)