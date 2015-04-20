DUBAI, April 20 Strong oil may support Gulf stock markets on Monday, although some of the latest earnings reports have been weak, especially in Qatar, and Saudi Arabia may be vulnerable to profit-taking after surging in the previous session.

Brent oil rose 1 percent to just above $64 a barrel in Asian trade on Monday, extending last week's gains as a drop in the number of U.S. rigs drilling for crude pointed to lower supply later in the year, while China's latest monetary stimulus measure also underpinned the market.

Saudi Arabia's index rose 4.0 percent on Sunday, its biggest gain this year, to 9,620 points on news that the market regulator will allow foreigners to buy local stocks directly from June 15. The index stood above the 200-day average, now at 9,572 points.

It has not stayed above the average on a sustained basis since last November; a clean break above it would be longer-term bullish technically, but more profit-taking in its vicinity would not be surprising.

Saudi Arabia's largest food products firm, Savola Group , posted an 11.2 percent jump in first-quarter earnings on Sunday, exceeding its own forecast, but this was due to a special factor.

The firm made 470.5 million riyals ($128.2 million) in the quarter, or 214.3 million riyals without gains from the sale of a subsidiary, against its previous forecast of 178 million riyals. But Savola said profit in the second quarter would be 429 million riyals, down from 513.3 million riyals in the same period last year.

Brokerage EFG Hermes cut its estimate of the stock's fair value by about 14 percent on Sunday to 88.50 riyals but maintained a "buy" recommendation. Savola last closed at 77.07 riyals.

Saudi Telecom (STC), the Gulf's biggest telecommunications operator by market value, reported a 4.7 percent rise in first-quarter profit, beating analysts' estimates. It earned 2.50 billion riyals; analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast 2.32 billion riyals.

Elsewhere in the Gulf, Abu Dhabi-listed Union National Bank posted a 20 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, beating analysts' forecasts. It made 610.8 million dirhams ($166.3 million), while analysts polled by Reuters had forecast an average profit of 547.4 million dirhams.

But earnings in Qatar were less impressive. Petrochemicals giant Industries Qatar reported a first-quarter profit of 951 million riyals ($261.2 million), down 40 percent year-on-year and below the estimate of analysts, who had forecast 1.11 billion riyals.

Qatar Gas Transport (Nakilat) may also disappoint investors after its first-quarter profit rose 7.7 percent to 222.4 million riyals. QNB Financial Services had expected the company to make 233.5 million riyals.

On global markets, the wide MSCI Asia-Pacific index edged down on Monday, but China and Japan rose after China's central bank on Sunday cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)