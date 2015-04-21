DUBAI, April 21 Banking stocks may support Qatar's bourse on Tuesday after positive first-quarter results, while mixed earnings in Saudi Arabia may make it harder for the kingdom's market to break through major technical resistance.

Masraf Al Rayan, Qatar's second-largest bank by market value, reported an 18 percent increase in first-quarter net profit, beating analysts' expectations. It was the fourth major Qatari lender to report first-quarter results, with most outstripping analysts' forecasts.

Net profit for the three months to March 31 was 511 million riyals ($140.4 million) compared to analysts' average forecast of 484.4 million riyals in a Reuters poll.

Another Qatari lender, Doha Bank, reported a 5.2 percent increase in first-quarter profit, while analysts had expected a decline. It made 420.2 million riyals, well above the average estimate of 377.3 million riyals.

Unlike bourses in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, which are positive year-to-date, Qatar's market has lost 3.0 percent this year. It could catch up if investor sentiment remains positive in the region.

In Saudi Arabia, Saudi International Petrochemical Co (Sipchem) reported a 17.3 percent increase in first-quarter profit, performing better than most firms in the sector but still missing analysts' estimates.

Sipchem made 80.6 million riyals ($21.5 million); analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast 98.3 million riyals.

Methanol Chemicals Company (Chemanol) reported a loss of 15.0 million riyals in the first quarter against a profit of 24.2 million riyals a year earlier.

The Saudi stock index, which slipped 0.3 percent to 9,589 points on Monday, faces major technical resistance in the 9,572-9,745 point area, where the 200-day average roughly coincides with the March peak; it would need to break cleanly above that area to signal another leg up.

Elsewhere in the region, Dubai courier Aramex reported a 10 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, in line with analysts' forecasts and its own guidance.

The stock surged 5.5 percent to a fresh nine-year high of 3.64 dirhams on Monday on its heaviest volume in more than two months and it may be vulnerable to profit-taking, given the lack of any positive surprises in the earnings.

Elsewhere in the region, Kuwait's sentiment may suffer somewhat after Finance Minister Anas al-Saleh said on Monday that the cabinet was studying proposals to introduce the same tax rates for local and foreign companies.

This suggested last month's resignation of the commerce minister, who first revealed the plan, had not derailed it - though it remains unclear whether the cabinet can really push through any politically sensitive step to tax local firms.

On global markets, Asian stocks are firm on Tuesday, buoyed by news of China's latest monetary stimulus. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)