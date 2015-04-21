(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)
DUBAI, April 21 Saudi Arabia's stock market fell
in early trade on Tuesday after telecommunications operator
Mobily posted a first-quarter loss, while Egypt's
bourse started recovering.
The main Saudi index fell 0.6 percent and Mobily was
the main drag, tumbling 8.0 percent.
The firm, whose earnings restatement scandal led to the
departure of its chief executive earlier this year, missed
analysts' forecasts widely as it swung to a 199 million riyal
($53.1 million) net loss in the first quarter.
Two analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast Mobily would
make a quarterly profit of 470.1 million riyals and 515.0
million riyals.
Saudi petrochemicals were also weak after several
disappointing earnings reports. Saudi International
Petrochemical Co (Sipchem) fell 0.8 percent after
reporting a 17.3 percent increase in first-quarter profit to
80.6 million riyals ($21.5 million); analysts polled by Reuters
had on average forecast 98.3 million riyals.
Methanol Chemicals Company (Chemanol) fell 1.2
percent after swinging to a 15.0 million riyal loss in the first
quarter from a profit of 24.2 million riyals a year earlier.
Meanwhile, Egypt's index climbed 0.2 percent after
four consecutive declines.
An Egyptian court sentenced ousted President Mohamed Mursi
to 20 years in prison without parole on Tuesday for the killing
of protesters in December 2012, opting not to go for a death
sentence, which could make him a martyr and spark unrest.
Investment bank EFG Hermes was one of the main
supports in the Egyptian market, adding 0.8 percent after its
board on Tuesday proposed issuing 1.46 bonus shares for every 10
outstanding ones.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)