DUBAI, April 23 Most Middle East stock markets look set to consolidate on Thursday as Saudi Arabian air strikes in Yemen continue and bourses in Riyadh and Dubai face major technical resistance, while some of the latest corporate earnings elsewhere in the Gulf have been weak.

The Saudi government announced late on Tuesday that it was ending a month-long offensive against the Houthis and would back a political solution in Yemen. This was modestly positive for investors unsettled by geopolitical tensions. But hours later, bombing of Yemen resumed, showing how distant a solution to the crisis remains.

Although sentiment in Gulf markets has improved in recent weeks because of higher oil prices, major markets have now run into strong technical resistance which may not break soon.

Saudi Arabia's index inched up 0.1 percent on Wednesday to 9,572 points, struggling for a fourth day in a row to break resistance in the 9,572-9,745 point area, where the 200-day average roughly coincides with the March peak.

Dubai's index climbed 0.3 percent to 4,133 points on Wednesday; its 200-day average is at 4,259 points. A sharp drop in trading volume on Wednesday indicated the index may not have the energy to break that level in the short term.

Among corporate earnings, Abu Dhabi's First Gulf Bank reported after the close on Wednesday a first-quarter net profit of 1.42 billion dirhams ($386.7 million), falling slightly short of analysts' average forecast of 1.51 billion dirhams.

FGB shares had jumped 2.3 percent on Wednesday in anticipation of strong earnings, so they may see profit-taking on Thursday.

Commercial Bank of Qatar also missed estimates, posting a 15.3 percent drop in first-quarter net profit to 452.3 million riyals ($127 million); analysts had on average forecast 546.9 million riyals.

In global markets, Brent crude oil rose moderately overnight and is at $62.83 a barrel, while Asian shares are generally firm despite a weak Chinese purchasing managers' survey. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)