DUBAI, April 23 Gulf stock markets were mixed in early trade on Thursday as real estate blue chip Emaar weighed on Dubai as it went ex-dividend, while slightly disappointing earnings at First Gulf Bank (FGB) pulled down Abu Dhabi.

Emaar dropped 1.3 percent, leaving Dubai's main index almost flat.

Among major gainers, Dubai Parks and Resorts was the market's most heavily traded stock, climbing 5.6 percent to a record high after disclosing on Wednesday more details of its planned $2.9 billion amusement park complex, which is to be completed in 2016.

DAMAC Properties continued rising after disclosing on Wednesday plans to pay cash dividends for this year and next. Its shares were up 1.9 percent.

FGB sank 3.2 percent after reporting first-quarter net profit of 1.42 billion dirhams ($386.7 million), slightly short of the average analyst forecast of 1.51 billion dirhams.

The stock had jumped 2.3 percent on Wednesday in anticipation of strong earnings and was up 19 percent from its March low, so it was vulnerable to profit-taking. Abu Dhabi's stock index fell 0.9 percent.

Qatar's index slipped 0.2 percent as Commercial Bank of Qatar dropped 2.9 percent. It posted a 15.3 percent drop in first-quarter net profit to 452.3 million riyals ($127 million); analysts had on average forecast 546.9 million riyals.

But conglomerate Mannai Corp gained 1.0 percent after saying its first-quarter profit climbed 10.1 percent from a year earlier to 165.2 million riyals. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)