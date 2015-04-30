DUBAI, April 30 Oil prices, which hit a five-month high late on Wednesday, may support Gulf stock markets on Thursday although the latest earnings reports from local companies have been mixed.

Brent oil rose 1.9 percent on Wednesday after the first crude stock drawdown in five months at the U.S. Cushing, Oklahoma hub suggested an oil glut might be starting to ease.

Brent edged down 0.5 percent to $65.53 a barrel in Asian trade on Thursday, though, as Japanese factory output weakened for the second straight month.

Oil's recovery this month, which looks likely to be the strongest since a sell-off that began last June, has boosted the sentiment of Middle East fund managers who are on balance once again moderately bullish on Gulf equities, according to a Reuters survey published on Thursday.

Strong oil is positive for petrochemical producers, which are most heavily weighted in Saudi Arabia's market. If crude holds near its fresh highs, it could help the kingdom's index establish a clear break above major technical resistance in the 9,572-9,745 point area, where the 200-day average roughly coincides with the March peak.

Saudi Arabia's stock benchmark rose 1.0 percent to 9,812 points on Wednesday as investors reacted positively to King Salman's reshuffle of the royal line of succession and the cabinet.

Elsewhere in the region, Dubai's index, which has outperformed most Gulf markets this week and last closed at 4,215 points, is now close to its own technical barrier at 4,250 points, its 200-day average.

Emaar Malls Group (EMG), a unit of Dubai's biggest listed developer Emaar Properties, reported a 32 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday.

The firm made 433 million dirhams ($117.9 million), beating the estimate of Naeem brokerage, which had expected 401 million dirhams.

"Overall, we believe that EMG has fared quite well despite the ongoing macro headwinds such as falling crude prices, and a drop in the Russian rouble - which we believe has had some impact on Dubai tourism," Naeem said in a note.

Conglomerate Dubai Investments may also attract buyers after it said on Wednesday that it planned to enter new markets in Africa and the Gulf region. But it reported only a 6.5 per cent rise in first-quarter net profit.

National Bank of Abu Dhabi reported a nearly flat quarterly profit, although it said growth in operating expenses would moderate in the remainder of 2015 after surging 29 percent in the first quarter.

NBAD made a net profit of 1.42 billion dirhams, falling slightly short of the 1.49 billion dirhams forecast by analysts polled by Reuters.

In Qatar, telecommunications operator Ooredoo reported a 43 percent fall in first-quarter profit to 501 million riyals ($137.6 million). EFG Hermes and SICO Bahrain had forecast Ooredoo would earn 397.1 million riyals and 675.0 million riyals respectively.

On global markets, Asian stocks have weakened on Thursday after surprisingly downbeat first-quarter economic growth in the United States. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)