UPDATE 1-S.Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding to get fresh $2.6 bln bailout
* State banks prepare 2.9 trillion won bailout plan for Daewoo
(Updates with Dubai closed)
DUBAI May 3 Dubai's stock index fell back sharply on Sunday after it tested and failed to break major technical resistance, prompting a bout of profit-taking.
The benchmark dropped 2.3 percent to 4,132 points after initially inching above its 200-day average, now at 4,244 points. Heavyweight Emaar Properties tumbled 3.6 percent.
Dubai's index gained 20 percent last month as oil prices rebounded and the emirate's banks posted better-than-expected first-quarter earnings. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* State banks prepare 2.9 trillion won bailout plan for Daewoo
TAIPEI, March 23 Taiwan's central bank will maintain economic momentum and appropriately expand domestic demand, the central bank governor said in a report to Taiwan's cabinet on Thursday.