DUBAI May 5 Gulf stock markets may consolidate on Tuesday after oil pulled back from a fresh 2015 high and Saudi Arabia's regulator announced no major changes in the final version of the rules governing direct foreign investment into its stock market.

Brent crude slipped towards $66 a barrel on Tuesday after touching a 2015 high of $67.10 on Monday, partly because of hopes that tension in Yemen would ease as a Saudi-led alliance attacking Houthi fighters is considering calling humanitarian truces in some areas.

The announcement late on Monday of rules covering the opening of the Saudi market to direct foreign investment from June 15 is not expected to have much impact on share prices on Tuesday.

The rules were almost identical to draft rules circulated last August, and included significant foreign ownership restrictions, including a 10 percent ceiling on combined foreign ownership of the market by value.

Also, with stock valuations already quite high, foreigners may be cautious in entering the market over coming months.

A Capital Market Authority spokesman said on Monday that "a number of experts and analysts expect foreign investors to enter the market gradually" -- possibly a signal that the regulator does not want to see rapid inflows.

Dubai's index, which fell 1.2 percent to 4,084 points on Monday, is nearing strong technical support around 4,000 points, where it peaked repeatedly between December and February.

NBAD Securities on Monday advised its customers to stay on the sidelines until the profit-taking bout, which came after the benchmark's 20 percent surge last month, ends.

"Getting out of stocks or playing more defensively would be the good idea now," the brokerage said in a note.

In Abu Dhabi, energy firm Dana Gas may come under pressure after it posted a 73.3 percent drop in its first-quarter net profit on Tuesday, due to lower hydrocarbon prices.

On global markets, Asian equities edged lower on Tuesday, lacking liquidity as markets in Japan, South Korea and Thailand are on holiday. On Wall Street, the Dow and S&P 500 ended Monday up 0.3 percent each, while the Nasdaq rose 0.23 percent. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by William Maclean)