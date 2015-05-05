DUBAI May 5 Gulf stock markets may consolidate
on Tuesday after oil pulled back from a fresh 2015 high and
Saudi Arabia's regulator announced no major changes in the final
version of the rules governing direct foreign investment into
its stock market.
Brent crude slipped towards $66 a barrel on Tuesday
after touching a 2015 high of $67.10 on Monday, partly because
of hopes that tension in Yemen would ease as a Saudi-led
alliance attacking Houthi fighters is considering calling
humanitarian truces in some areas.
The announcement late on Monday of rules covering the
opening of the Saudi market to direct foreign investment from
June 15 is not expected to have much impact on share prices on
Tuesday.
The rules were almost identical to draft rules circulated
last August, and included significant foreign ownership
restrictions, including a 10 percent ceiling on combined foreign
ownership of the market by value.
Also, with stock valuations already quite high, foreigners
may be cautious in entering the market over coming months.
A Capital Market Authority spokesman said on Monday that "a
number of experts and analysts expect foreign investors to enter
the market gradually" -- possibly a signal that the regulator
does not want to see rapid inflows.
Dubai's index, which fell 1.2 percent to 4,084
points on Monday, is nearing strong technical support around
4,000 points, where it peaked repeatedly between December and
February.
NBAD Securities on Monday advised its customers to stay on
the sidelines until the profit-taking bout, which came after the
benchmark's 20 percent surge last month, ends.
"Getting out of stocks or playing more defensively would be
the good idea now," the brokerage said in a note.
In Abu Dhabi, energy firm Dana Gas may come under
pressure after it posted a 73.3 percent drop in its
first-quarter net profit on Tuesday, due to lower hydrocarbon
prices.
On global markets, Asian equities edged lower on Tuesday,
lacking liquidity as markets in Japan, South Korea and Thailand
are on holiday. On Wall Street, the Dow and S&P 500
ended Monday up 0.3 percent each, while the Nasdaq
rose 0.23 percent.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by William Maclean)