(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)
DUBAI May 5 Banking stocks lifted Saudi
Arabia's bourse in early trade on Tuesday, while Egypt continued
a broad rally after positive purchasing managers' data and
comments by the International Monetary Fund.
The main Saudi index edged up 0.3 percent, largely
on the back of lenders Samba Financial Group and
Banque Saudi Fransi, up 1.3 and 1.6 percent
respectively.
The kingdom's finance minister said on Tuesday that Saudi
Arabia's financial position was very strong despite the plunge
in oil prices since last year. Ibrahim Alassaf also said the
kingdom was focusing spending on economic development projects
to stimulate the private sector.
The announcement late on Monday of rules covering the
opening of the Saudi market to direct foreign investment from
June 15 appeared to have little impact on shares.
The rules were almost identical to draft rules circulated
last August, and included significant foreign ownership
restrictions, including a 10 percent ceiling on combined foreign
ownership of the market by value.
Also, with stock valuations already quite high, foreigners
may be cautious in entering the market over coming months.
A Capital Market Authority spokesman said on Monday that "a
number of experts and analysts expect foreign investors to enter
the market gradually" - possibly a signal that the regulator
does not want to see rapid inflows.
Egypt's bourse rose 1.4 percent with most stocks
positive after the HSBC purchasing managers survey showed that
business activity in the private sector, excluding oil, came
close to stabilising in April after a three-month contraction.
A senior International Monetary Fund official told Reuters
on Tuesday that Egypt's economic policy reforms were starting to
pay off and growth was strengthening, although the country still
faced a difficult situation.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)