DUBAI May 6 Gulf stock markets may rise on
Wednesday after Brent oil hit a fresh 2015 high above $68 per
barrel, although global equities are suffering as major
sovereign bond yields jumped.
Brent rose 1.2 percent to $68.31 per barrel in Asian
trade on Wednesday morning, continuing a month-long rally that
has been supported by a weaker U.S. dollar and disruption to
crude exports from Libya.
A report from industry group American Petroleum Institute
suggested that U.S. crude inventories fell by 1.5 million
barrels last week. The U.S. Energy Information Administration
will issue official stockpiles data at 1430 GMT on Wednesday.
In the Gulf, however, corporate news flow has been slow.
Shares in Dubai builder Arabtec dropped 2.5 percent on
Tuesday ahead of a board meeting which was due to elect a new
chairman following the departure of Khadem Abdulla al-Qubaisi,
who had not been nominated for renewed board membership.
On Wednesday morning, the company said its board had elected
prominent Abu Dhabi businessman Mohamed Thani Murshed Ghannam
al-Rumaithi as its new chairman. Another potentially positive
factor for Arabtec shares is that Wednesday is the last day when
the shares entitle investors to a 5 percent bonus share issue.
Dubai's index, which slipped 0.4 percent to 4,069
points on Monday, is nearing strong technical support around
4,000 points, where it peaked repeatedly between December and
February.
Saudi Arabia's index also closed just above
technical support at its March peak of 9,745 points on Tuesday.
With its heavily weighted petrochemicals sector, the bourse
stands to gain more than other Gulf markets from oil's rebound.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)