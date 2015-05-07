(Updates with markets open)
DUBAI May 7 Gulf stock markets may were
narrowly mixed in early trade on Thursday after oil prices
retreated from 2015 highs and Yemen's embattled government
called for a military intervention on the ground, which could
further escalate the conflict.
Brent oil fell towards $67 per barrel in Asian trade
after hitting a fresh high of $69.63 in the previous session as
an OPEC delegate indicated the group would stick to its strategy
of pursuing market share rather than cutting output and traders
took profit from a multi-week rally.
Meanwhile, Yemen urged the international community "to
quickly intervene by land forces to save" the country,
specifically in the cities of Aden and Taiz, according to a
letter sent to the United Nations Security Council on
Wednesday.
Dubai's stock index edged up 0.3 percent, largely
thanks to district cooling firm Tabreed, which surged
its daily 15 percent limit after announcing plans to buy back
some of its convertible bonds.
The company is looking to buy back 854 million of the bonds
at a cost of 1 billion dirhams ($272 million), replacing them
with a new, cheaper loan. The move would prevent the dilution of
existing shareholders' stakes from eventual conversion of the
bonds into equity.
Other stocks in Dubai were equally split between gainers and
losers.
Markets in Abu Dhabi and Oman were flat, while
Kuwait fell 0.4 percent and Qatar inched down 0.1
percent. Doha Bank, which according to some analysts
risks being dropped from MSCI's emerging market index in a
review next week, was the biggest loser, falling 1.5 percent.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)