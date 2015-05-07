(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)
DUBAI May 7 Saudi Arabia's stock market edged
down in early trade on Thursday after Yemen's government called
for military intervention on the ground, a move that could
further escalate the conflict in which Riyadh plays a leading
role.
Yemen urged the international community "to quickly
intervene by land forces to save" the country, specifically in
the cities of Aden and Taiz, according to a letter sent to the
United Nations Security Council on Wednesday.
Saudi Arabia's index fell 0.6 percent as most stocks
declined, including blue chips Saudi Telecom and Saudi
Basic Industries, down 1.6 and 0.8 percent
respectively.
Riyadh leads the coalition of Arab states that has since
March carried out air strikes against Yemen's Houthi rebels.
Stock markets reacted negatively to the initial news of military
intervention and its further escalation could dampen investor
sentiment again, to a moderate degree.
Meanwhile Egypt's market edged up 0.6 percent.
Commercial International Bank (CIB), the country's
largest listed lender, was the main support, rising 0.9 percent.
CIB has yet to publish its quarterly earnings, but another
Egyptian bank, Credit Agricole Egypt, posted a 60
percent jump in first-quarter profit on Wednesday to 236 million
Egyptian pounds ($31 million), beating the estimate of NBK
Capital, which had forecast 171 million pounds. The stock rose
1.5 percent.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)