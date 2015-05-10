DUBAI May 10 A sharp pull-back in oil prices at the end of last week may dampen Gulf stock markets on Sunday, although hopes for a truce in the Yemen conflict are a positive.

Houthi rebels and the part of Yemen's army that is allied with them said early on Sunday that they had accepted Saudi Arabia's proposal for a five-day truce to begin on Tuesday.

A statement issued by the Houthis also asked for a political dialogue under the auspices of the United Nations to resume in order to resolve the conflict.

This may give Gulf investors, wary of any escalation of conflict in the region, hope that a ground military operation can be avoided.

But developments in the oil market may be a bigger factor. Brent oil posted its first weekly loss in a month on Friday as the market fretted again about global oversupply; Brent, which hit a 2015 high just below $70 per barrel during last week, closed on Friday at $65.39.

Oil prices have been the biggest factor for Gulf stock markets in recent months and last week's moves suggest oil may have peaked for the short term at least.

The Saudi stock index, which last closed at 9,718 points, has strong technical support on its 200-day average, now at 9,572 points.

The Dubai index, last at 4,103 points, has strong chart support around 4,000 points, where it peaked repeatedly between December and February.

Among individual stocks, Saudi Arabia's Bank Albilad may rise after its chief executive told Reuters the lender was targeting 20 percent earnings growth in 2015 and double-digit profit increases in coming years. Three analysts surveyed by Reuters have forecast, on average, that the bank's profit will slip this year.

Also, markets may move on speculation about which stocks will be included or dropped from MSCI's indexes in the semi-annual update which will be announced on May 12. MSCI said on Friday that it would launch standalone equity indexes for Saudi Arabian stocks from June 1.

So far, MSCI only has provisional indexes covering the $570 billion Saudi stock market, which is set to open to foreign investors in June. One stock that was in the provisional index but may not make it onto the new list is telecommunications operator Mobily, which posted a surprise first-quarter loss last month after restating earnings for 2013-2014.

On global stock markets, Wall Street rose on Friday because of strong U.S. jobs data while a surprise Conservative victory in Britain's elections lifted European equities. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)