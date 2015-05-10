(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)
DUBAI May 10 Saudi Arabia's stock market
slipped in early trade on Sunday as weaker oil offset the
positive news of a truce agreed in Yemen, while Egypt's bourse
inched up.
Earlier in the day, Yemen's Houthi rebels and the group's
army allies said they had accepted Saudi Arabia's proposal for a
five-day truce to begin on Tuesday, which could bolster Gulf
investors' hopes that a military intervention by Saudi-led
ground forces will be avoided.
However, Brent crude oil posted its first weekly
loss in a month on Friday as the market fretted again about
global oversupply; Brent, which hit a 2015 high just below $70
per barrel last week, closed at $65.39 on Friday.
The main Saudi index slipped 0.1 percent as
petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries, whose
profits are sensitive to oil prices, edged down 0.5 percent.
But property stocks Jabal Omar and Dar Al Arkan
rose 0.6 and 0.5 percent respectively and were among
the main supports.
The Egyptian bourse inched up 0.1 percent, also
supported by real estate names such as Medinet Nasr for Housing
and Development and Heliopolis Housing, up
0.5 percent each.
Egypt's urban consumer inflation fell to 11.0 percent in
April from 11.5 percent in March, the official statistics agency
CAPMAS said on Sunday. Inflation spiked in Egypt after the
government slashed energy subsidies in July 2014; it peaked at
11.8 percent in October.
Slower inflation could allow Egypt's central bank to
eventually return to gradual depreciation of the pound in order
to bring its exchange rate in line with fundamentals. At the
moment, the foreign exchange market is tightly controlled, which
results in foreign currency shortages.
