DUBAI May 11 Gulf stock markets were neutral to
negative in early trade on Monday as oil prices remained well
off last week's highs. Dubai's bourse was the weakest after some
disappointing first-quarter earnings.
Crude oil futures were little changed in Asian trade on
Monday, as an interest rate cut by China to bolster its economy
failed to instil confidence that oil demand in the world's
largest energy consumer would improve quickly to absorb a global
supply glut and lift prices.
Stock markets in Qatar and Oman were nearly
flat, while Kuwait and Abu Dhabi slipped 0.2
percent each.
Dubai's index fell 0.6 percent as developer Union
Properties tumbled 5.2 percent after saying its
first-quarter profit had fallen to 28.1 million dirhams ($7.7
million) from 179.8 million dirhams a year earlier.
Low-cost carrier Air Arabia fell 1.3 percent after posting a
9 percent year-on-year increase in first-quarter profit.
Analysts had expected that cheaper fuel would help the company
boost its profit by almost by a third.
But Emaar Malls bucked the trend and rose 0.6
percent on expectations that it will secure a place in MSCI's
emerging markets index following the index compiler's
semi-annual review this week.
