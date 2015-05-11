(Updates with Dubai closed)
DUBAI May 11 Dubai's stock index fell on Monday
after some local companies posted disappointing first-quarter
earnings.
The emirate's benchmark closed 1.8 percent lower
and developer Union Properties tumbled its daily 10
percent limit after saying its first-quarter profit had fallen
to 28.1 million dirhams ($7.7 million) from 179.8 million
dirhams a year earlier.
Low-cost carrier Air Arabia fell 1.3 percent after posting a
9 percent year-on-year increase in first-quarter profit.
Analysts had expected that cheaper fuel would help the company
boost its profit by almost by a third.
Builder Arabtec, whose earnings are expected later
this week, tumbled 4.8 percent.
