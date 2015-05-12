DUBAI May 12 Gulf equity markets may come under
pressure on Tuesday after Brent oil fell below $65 per barrel
and Saudi Arabia sent a ground strike force towards its border
with Yemen.
Brent oil edged down 0.2 percent in Asian trade on
Tuesday as the market remained oversupplied and the dollar
gained on fears that Greece would not be able to repay its debts
- which also weighed on U.S. and Asian equities.
Oil slipped below the $65 mark on Monday afternoon, when all
markets in the Gulf except Saudi Arabia had already closed.
Another concern for Saudi Arabian market players is news that
the kingdom is reinforcing its border with Yemen with ground
troops including tanks.
Yemen's Houthi rebels and the Riyadh-led coalition which has
been fighting them for more than a month have agreed to start a
five-day humanitarian truce on Tuesday, but it remains unclear
whether it will happen - and even if it does, the truce may not
lead to any longer-term resolution of the conflict.
The main Saudi stock index fell 1.3 percent to a
three-week low of 9,583 points on Monday and investors across
the Gulf may take that as a negative cue for their own markets.
The Saudi benchmark last week broke technical support at its
March peak of 9,745 points; it is now set to test support on its
200-day average, now at 9,570 points.
Shares in retailer Saudi Company for Tools and Hardware
(SACO) IPO-TOOLS.SE may rise their daily 10 percent
limit as they start trading on Tuesday after an initial public
offer whose retail portion was covered 620 percent. Including
shares sold to institutional investors, the flotation raised
around 504 million riyals ($134.4 million).
Public offers in Saudi Arabia are usually heavily
discounted. Middle East Paper Co, which listed earlier
this month, soared as much as 71 percent before stabilising.
Dubai's index, which fell 1.8 percent to 4,072
points on Monday after some local companies reported
weaker-than-expected first-quarter results, is approaching
strong technical support in the 4,000 point area, where it
peaked repeatedly between December and February.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)