(Updates with markets open)

DUBAI May 13 Stock markets in Qatar and Abu Dhabi rose in early trade on Wednesday after index compiler MSCI upgraded several local stocks, while builder Arabtec dragged down Dubai's bourse after posting a surprise first-quarter loss.

Qatar's benchmark rose 1.1 percent as Ezdan Holding and Qatar Insurance surged 7.0 and 6.9 percent respectively. MSCI added both stocks to its emerging markets index for the first time in a semi-annual review late on Tuesday.

Doha Bank edged up 0.5 percent after its weighting in the same benchmark was increased.

Abu Dhabi's bourse inched up 0.1 percent as Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank jumped 3.1 percent; its weighting in the MSCI index also rose.

But First Gulf Bank and Union National Bank fell 0.7 and 0.6 percent respectively after MSCI announced no changes for them. Some market players had expected both stocks to be upgraded as well.

Meanwhile, Dubai's index fell 1.0 percent as Arabtec tumbled 7.1 percent after unexpectedly swinging to a first-quarter loss.

The firm posted on Wednesday a net loss of 279.82 million dirhams ($76.2 million) in the three months to March 31, compared to a 137.89 million dirham profit in the corresponding period of 2014.

Global Investment House had forecast Arabtec would make a quarterly profit of 95 million dirhams, while SICO Bahrain had estimated a profit of 20.2 million dirhams.

Dubai's most traded stock was Gulf Finance House, up 1.5 percent after the Bahraini investment firm said it had won a $91 million legal case at the Bahrain Chamber for Dispute Resolution against two former executives over their bonuses. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)