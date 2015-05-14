DUBAI May 14 Gulf stock markets may consolidate
on Thursday after oil prices pulled back, while the latest batch
of first-quarter earnings report was mixed.
Brent crude traded below $67 per barrel on Thursday
as weak data from the world's top economies raised concern about
the outlook for global fuel demand, offsetting data that showed
a large drawdown in U.S. crude stockpiles last week.
Meanwhile, a quarterly earnings report by Dubai construction
and engineering firm Drake & Scull may concern
investors. The company reported a 38 percent drop in
first-quarter profit on Thursday, missing an analyst's estimate
as revenue fell, and it warned that difficulties in Saudi Arabia
would affect its performance this year.
Drake & Scull also complained about a liquidity crunch in
the industry, a day after another Dubai builder, Arabtec, posted
a surprise first-quarter loss.
But other earnings were better. Abu Dhabi developer Aldar
Properties reported a 36 percent rise in first-quarter
net profit on Thursday as costs fell and earnings from its
rental business surged.
The company made 618 million dirhams ($168.3 million) in the
quarter, while SICO Bahrain had forecast a profit of 509 million
dirhams.
Bahrain's Gulf Finance House , which is
also listed in Dubai and Kuwait, posted a quarterly profit of $6
million, up from $2.5 million a year earlier.
Meanwhile, Dubai start-up Marka may attract some
buyers after announcing the acquisition of restaurant chain Reem
Al Bawadi for about 315 million dirhams.
In Saudi Arabia, the main stock index ended the
previous session on a positive note, climbing 0.5 percent to
9,672 points after it confirmed technical support on the 200-day
average, now at 9,569 points.
But petrochemicals stocks may stall or slip after oil gave
up Wednesday's gains.
On global markets, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan is flat after U.S. equities
moved very little overnight.
