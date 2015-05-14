(Updates with markets open)
DUBAI May 14 Most Gulf stock markets rose in
early trade on Thursday, led by Qatar which was supported by the
inclusion of two stocks in MSCI's emerging markets index, but
Dubai construction firms fell after poor first-quarter earnings.
Doha's main equities index rose 1.1 percent as Ezdan
Holding and Qatar Insurance surged 5.2
percent each. Index compiler MSCI added both stocks to its
emerging markets index for the first time in its semi-annual
review on Tuesday, although the move surprised some analysts who
said it might be reversed.
Abu Dhabi's benchmark climbed 0.4 percent and
developer Aldar Properties rose 1.8 percent after it
posted a 36 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on lower
costs and strong earnings from its rental business.
The company made 618 million dirhams ($168.3 million) in the
quarter, while SICO Bahrain had forecast a profit of 509 million
dirhams.
Dubai's index was flat as construction companies
Drake and Scull International (DSI) and Arabtec
dropped 3.6 and 2.0 percent respectively.
DSI reported a 38 percent drop in first-quarter profit on
Thursday, missing an analyst's estimate as revenue fell, and it
warned that difficulties in Saudi Arabia would affect its
performance this year.
The firm also complained about a liquidity crunch in the
industry, a day after Arabtec posted a surprise first-quarter
loss.
Oman's bourse inched up 0.1 percent while Kuwait
fell 0.5 percent.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)