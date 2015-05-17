DUBAI May 17 Mixed messages from the oil market
and concern that full-scale fighting in Yemen may soon resume
could leave Gulf bourses trading sideways on Sunday, while Egypt
may stabilise after Standard and Poor's revised its debt outlook
to positive.
Brent crude edged up on Friday, but U.S. oil
fell as traders and investors debated whether oil's rally over
the past month and a half should continue amid stubbornly high
supplies.
In Yemen, a five-day humanitarian truce agreed last week is
to end in the early hours of Monday, and no new agreements have
so far been announced to extend it.
The Yemen conflict is not a big factor for the markets but
investors in the Middle East and especially in Saudi Arabia,
which leads the coalition against Yemen's Houthi rebels, have
reacted negatively to it. So a resumption of full-scale bombing
could weigh on stocks, at least temporarily.
The first-quarter earnings season in the Gulf is largely
over, so there will be fewer catalysts for the markets in the
next few weeks. However, Abu Dhabi investment firm Waha Capital
, one of the last companies in the region to report
results, may rise after posting a 20 percent increase in
quarterly profit.
Meanwhile Egypt's bourse, which hit a five-month
low of 8,303 points on Thursday because of speculation that the
country might eventually be excluded from MSCI's emerging
markets index, may stabilise after rating agency Standard and
Poor's revised the country's sovereign credit outlook to
positive from stable.
The move was not a surprise, but may nevertheless be a
modest positive for stocks. The agency cited Egypt's gradual
economic recovery, supported by improving, albeit still fragile,
political stability.
Several Egyptian companies including Commercial
International Bank, the country's biggest listed
lender, reported strong first-quarter results at the end of last
week, which were initially ignored in a panic sell-off.
On global markets, U.S. equities were almost flat on Friday
while European stocks edged down.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)