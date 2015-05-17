(Updates with markets open)

DUBAI May 17 Gulf stock markets were mixed in early trade on Sunday after mixed messages from the oil market and earnings reports, but Qatari property developer Ezdan Holding extended gains following its inclusion in MSCI's emerging markets index.

Brent crude edged up on Friday, but U.S. oil fell as traders and investors debated whether oil's rally over the past month and a half should continue amid stubbornly high supplies.

Dubai's stock index slipped 0.3 percent as blue chip Emaar Properties lost just as much and Gulf Finance House, the most traded stock, fell 1.3 percent.

But Islamic Arab Insurance (Salama) surged 10.2 percent after it reported a first-quarter profit of 9.4 million dirhams ($2.6 million) against a loss of 21.3 million dirhams a year earlier.

Abu Dhabi's bourse edged down 0.4 percent and Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA), which last week reported a 6.6 percent decline in quarterly profit due to oil's slump, fell 5.8 percent.

The company would have posted a loss but for a tax credit during the quarter from a one-off tax rate change for its operations in Britain's North Sea.

Qatar's index climbed 0.5 percent, however, and Ezdan, up 6.6 percent, was the main support. Its inclusion in MSCI's index was a surprise to some analysts and the stock surged 18 percent in the two previous sessions.

Kuwait's benchmark edged up 0.2 percent. Oman's market is closed for the Al Israa wal Miraj Muslim holiday. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)